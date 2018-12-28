Bizarre Google Street View images show people on roof of Sheffield city centre building

The images have appeared on Google Street View
In recent years you have may have seen Google’s distinctive Street View car driving up and down the roads of Sheffield.

The roof-mounted cameras has captured every square inch of Sheffield’s road network, allowing people to get a 360 degree photographic view of any point in the city using Google Maps.

This image shows three men standing on a roof overlooking Leopold Square

The city’s pedestrianised zones such as Fargate and The Moor have also been captured thanks to a shoulder-mounted Street View cam.

And now the roof of one Sheffield building has even be captured on Street View – the random images showing a number of peoople on top of the building.

The bizarre images appear to have been captured on top of the Leopold Hotel.

This is not the first time a quirky Google Street View image of Sheffield has surfaced.

This image shows another man standing on the roof

Last year  frame-by-frame footage of a game of street football was captured in the Parson Cross area.

Have you spotted any strange images of Sheffield on Google Street View?

If so email us at news@thestar.co.uk or contact us via Twitter at @SheffieldStar