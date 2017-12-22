Bizarre footage shows protester clinging to tree going into shredder in Sheffield

Footage has emerged of a protester clinging to a tree as workmen tried to place it into a shredder.

The protester, campaigning against the felling of trees in Sheffield, entered a cordon put in place around a tree in Kenwood Road, Nether Edge, as workmen attempted to put the remains through a chipping machine.

The man was filmed with a mobile phone attempting to disrupt felling work while a crowd gathered.

Workmen tried to continue regardless of the man's attempts to halt their work - lifting him off the ground as they dragged a branch he had mounted towards their chipping machine.

The footage, posted on the Arb News page on Facebook, which is used by arborists, has been shared and viewed thousands of times.

A post about the footage reads: "Seriously, protesters hanging on to limbs while they are trying to feed into the chipper.

"This is a joke now. Our job is dangerous enough as it is without complete idiots doing things like this."

Protesters are campaigning against the felling of trees across Sheffield as part of a £2 billion road improvement programme.

Sheffield Council's contractor, Amey, is felling trees it claims are dead or diseased or causing damage or an obstruction.