Birley Spa Lane Hackenthorpe: Man taken to hospital after emergency incident on Sheffield street
A man was taken to hospital after an emergency incident on a Sheffield street on Friday night.
Paramedics at Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called to Hackenthorpe on Friday night – but details of what happened are sparce.
The ambulance service said in a statement they were called out to help a male who had fallen in Birley Spa Lane, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield around 8.10pm on Friday November 18. They added: “An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and the patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”