Birley Spa Lane Hackenthorpe: Man taken to hospital after emergency incident on Sheffield street

A man was taken to hospital after an emergency incident on a Sheffield street on Friday night.

By David Kessen
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 4:04pm

Paramedics at Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called to Hackenthorpe on Friday night – but details of what happened are sparce.

The ambulance service said in a statement they were called out to help a male who had fallen in Birley Spa Lane, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield around 8.10pm on Friday November 18. They added: “An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and the patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

A man was taken to hospital after an emergency incident on Birley Spa Lane. File picture shows a South Yorkshire Ambulance
