Sheffield street closed and police on scene after reports of concern for man's safety in Hackenthorpe
Birley Spa Lane in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, is currently closed.
Birley Spa Lane in Sheffield is currently closed following reports of concern for a man's safety.
At least four police cars are on the scene at the street in Hackenthorpe.
South Yorkshire Police said in a post: "Our officers are currently in attendance and we would urge people to avoid the area if possible."
The road has now reopened as of around 12pm (December 30).