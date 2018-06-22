Birds cause problems for drivers on Doncaster motorway

Speed restrictions are in place on a Doncaster motorway this lunchtime after birds were spotted wandering on the hard shoulder.

Highways England said that the restrictions had been put in place while officers deal with the birds - which appear to be geese - near junction 3 of the M18.

The agency tweeted: "#M18 J3 at #Doncaster - Speed restictions currently in place whilst traffic officers deal with some feathered friends having a gander on the hard shoulder."

The junction is nearby to Potteric Carr nature reserve where it is thought the animals may have come from.