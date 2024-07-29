Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bins have been collected in Sheffield today despite warnings a strike would bring services to a ‘standstill’.

Unite the union said nearly 100 members walked out in a dispute with waste contractor Veolia and there was a “strong picket line” at the depot on Lumley Street.

But some collections got under way this morning as members of the GMB union worked as normal, with some asked to put in additional hours to prevent a backlog.

Bin collectors in High Storrs on Monday July 29 as Unite's threat to bring services to a standstill fades. | National World

The strike is due to run from Monday, July 29 to Friday, August 2.

Unite had warned it would bring bin collections in the city to a “standstill”.

In an update, a spokesman said services were “severely affected”.

“Strikes began this morning as planned with a strong picket line at the depot. We believe all members are out,” the spokesman said.

“Collections have been severely affected as Veolia have tried to bring in crews from as far as Barnsley, some of whom have yet to even reach Sheffield.”

The strike is part of a campaign to win recognition for collective bargaining.

Unite said it had a national bargaining agreement with Veolia across numerous depots around the UK but without an agreement in place in Sheffield it could not negotiate on behalf of workers over issues like pay, conditions and safety.

Veolia said Unite represents 47 per cent of the workforce at Lumley Street and 39 per cent of the overall workforce in the collective bargaining unit. It means the union does not have the requisite membership for recognition.

The majority of the workforce are GMB members and it has a long-standing recognition agreement with the GMB, it added.

Last week, residents were urged to put bins out before 7am on collection day and “leave them out until they have been emptied.”