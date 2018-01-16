Bill to help save music venues

A Barnsley MP has backed a planning bill which aims to protect grassroots music venues.

Stephanie Peacock, MP for Barnsley East, praised the introduction of the Planning (Agent of Change) Bill to the House of Commons.

The bill would mean developers would have to take account of the impact of any new scheme on pre-existing businesses like music venues before work begins and seeks to protect venues from closure.

Stephanie Peacock said: “I welcome the introduction of the agent of change Bill as a vital means of protecting the future of our best-loved grassroots music venues. All too often planning laws have placed unreasonable demands on small venues, threatening the development of our world beating music industry.

“I am pleased that this Bill recognises the challenges that music venues face. I call on the Government to secure its speedy passage into law.”

There has been a 35 per cent decline in music venues in the UK in the last decade.