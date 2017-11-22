Bikers needed to deliver Christmas presents to children in Sheffield hospice

Forget reindeers, this Christmas one charity are calling on bikers to help them deliver presents to come deserving children.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice are holding a Santa’s Little Bikers Motorcycle Toy Run, which will take place this weekend.

Bikers will be asked to chose toys from Bluebell Wood’s Amazon wish list and then take these Christmas presents to the hospice in North Anston, which cares for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions.

Gail Parkin, Community Fundraiser, Bluebell Wood, said: “Anyone with a motorbike who would like to join in with this fantastic festive fundraiser for Bluebell Wood is welcome to come along.”

Members of the biking community who wish to take part are asked to meeting outside Sheffield Motorcycle Centre (SMC), off Derek Dooley Way, 12.30pm on Sunday.

Gail added: “We’re sure it will be fun for all, and a sight to see when the convoy makes its way along Derek Dooley way along the Sheffield Parkway to head to Bluebell Wood.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to Richard Gilliver, Lise Jackson and all their motorcycling friends for coming up with this initiative, which will help us put smiles on our families’ faces in the run up to Christmas. Every donation really helps to make a difference.”

To join Santa’s Little Bikers Motorcycle Toy Run visit www.bluebellwood.org/wishlist site to pick a toy.

Bikers will also be given a mince pie at a hot drink when they arrive at the hospice, Cramfit Road.

For more ideas to help Bluebell Wood support 250 children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions each year please visit www.bluebellwood.org.