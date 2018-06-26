Biker critically injured in Barnsley crash

A biker is in a critical condition in hospital today after a collision in Barnsley.

The 31-year-old was riding a white Yamaha along Darfield Road, Cudworth, when his bike left the road and crashed into a wall at the entrance to the Pinfold Hotel.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 9.20pm yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It is reported that a white Yamaha motorbike travelling along Darfield Road, Cudworth, heading towards Darfield, left the road for reasons unknown and collided with the wall of the entrance to the Pinfold Hotel.

"Officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the bike and the manner of driving prior to the collision."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,091 of June 25.