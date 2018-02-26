Bike seized and warning issued as police continue crackdown on nuisance riders in Sheffield

Police said they had taken action against the rider of this bike
Police said they had taken action against the rider of this bike
A bike was seized and a warning issued as police got tough on nuisance riders plaguing a neighbourhood in Sheffield.

Members of South Yorkshire Police's dedicated off-road team were out in Westfield yesterday, responding to what they said were 'numerous complaints' about anti-social off-road bikers.

One bike was seized and the rider of another bike was issued with a police warning

One bike was seized and the rider of another bike was issued with a police warning

They said one rider's bike was seized and another biker was issued with a warning under the Police Reform Act.

The off-road team shared photos of the bikes online, along with a message to those affected by anti-social bikers.

"Westfield residents we know that you have a big problem with off road bikes. Please bear with us and keep reporting. Your help is always appreciate," it said.

Anyone affected by anti-social bikers can call police on 101 or report any problems online at www.reportingcrime.uk/SYPincidentreport.