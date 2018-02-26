Bike seized and warning issued as police continue crackdown on nuisance riders in Sheffield

A bike was seized and a warning issued as police got tough on nuisance riders plaguing a neighbourhood in Sheffield.

Members of South Yorkshire Police's dedicated off-road team were out in Westfield yesterday, responding to what they said were 'numerous complaints' about anti-social off-road bikers.

One bike was seized and the rider of another bike was issued with a police warning

They said one rider's bike was seized and another biker was issued with a warning under the Police Reform Act.

The off-road team shared photos of the bikes online, along with a message to those affected by anti-social bikers.

"Westfield residents we know that you have a big problem with off road bikes. Please bear with us and keep reporting. Your help is always appreciate," it said.

Anyone affected by anti-social bikers can call police on 101 or report any problems online at www.reportingcrime.uk/SYPincidentreport.