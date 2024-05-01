Sheffield Hallam needs more volunteers to take part in biggest cardiovascular vaping study in world
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield Hallam and Leeds Beckett universities are working on the biggest research study in the world into the long-term impact of vaping on the heart and lungs.
The study, funded by Heart Research UK, is looking for Sheffield volunteers across four groups: those who currently vape but have never smoked; those who currently both vape and smoke; ex-smokers who vape; and ex-smokers who do not vape.
Dr Markos Klonizakis, the lead researcher at Sheffield Hallam, said: “We know that smoking does terrible things to the heart and veins. If you start vaping instead of smoking, you get an improvement in cardiovascular function, but we don't know what happens in the long term for these different subgroups.”
The research team will investigate and measure vascular health, risk factors for heart disease, blood test data, and lung function. All this information will be available to the participant.
Around 150 people have been involved so far, but the study needs a few more volunteers over the coming weeks.
Dr Klonizakis said: “This is a very widespread habit and we cannot make decisions based on speculation. And for people to make decisions about their own health we need to know the facts, and at the moment we don’t.”
If you are interested in taking part, contact Emma McIntosh ([email protected]) to take part in Sheffield.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.