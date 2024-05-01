Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Hallam and Leeds Beckett universities are working on the biggest research study in the world into the long-term impact of vaping on the heart and lungs.

The study, funded by Heart Research UK, is looking for Sheffield volunteers across four groups: those who currently vape but have never smoked; those who currently both vape and smoke; ex-smokers who vape; and ex-smokers who do not vape.

Dr Markos Klonizakis, the lead researcher at Sheffield Hallam, said: “We know that smoking does terrible things to the heart and veins. If you start vaping instead of smoking, you get an improvement in cardiovascular function, but we don't know what happens in the long term for these different subgroups.”

The research team will investigate and measure vascular health, risk factors for heart disease, blood test data, and lung function. All this information will be available to the participant.

Around 150 people have been involved so far, but the study needs a few more volunteers over the coming weeks.

Dr Klonizakis said: “This is a very widespread habit and we cannot make decisions based on speculation. And for people to make decisions about their own health we need to know the facts, and at the moment we don’t.”