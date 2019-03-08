Big fundraising event planned for Sheffield girl battling brain tumour, as appeal nears £10,000 mark

Nearly £10,000 has poured in to help a Sheffield girl battling a brain tumour, with a big fundraising event set to take that total even higher.

Katie Froggatt, from Handsworth, is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed last autumn, and friends and family are trying to raise as much as possible to cover basic living costs and provide some treats for the four-year-old and her older siblings.

Katie Froggatt, who was diagnosed last autumn with an aggressive form of brain cancer

Team Baby Katie, as they call themselves, have raised just under £9,500 through their JustGiving page, and are preparing for another big push next weekend.

Baby Katie’s Fun-d Day will take place at The Old Rectory Handsworth, on Handsworth Road, next Sunday, March 17, from midday to 5pm, with all proceeds going to help little Katie and her family.

There will be entertainment, crafts, stalls and much more, with food and drinks available throughout the afternoon.

The event’s organisers said: “We want to remove the stress of finances during this very difficult time and help give opportunities for the whole family to make loads of happy memories, so come down, join in the fun and help us raise funds.”

Tickets for the event are available now, and you can get them in person from the Old Rectory from Monday to Thursday, between 10am and 7pm, by emailing Babykatiesfund@outlook.com or via Skiddle.com.

Tickets will also be available on the day, at the slightly higher price of £3 for adults and 50p for children aged two or over.

To donate, visit the Baby Katie's Fund page on JustGiving.