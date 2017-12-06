BIG FREEZE: Sheffield set for 'significant' snow - on SUNDAY

The northern half of the UK is set to see 'significant' snow this weekend, forecasters warn.

On Sunday a low pressure system from the west will bring in rain from the Atlantic.

When this hits the freezing cold Arctic air which will be sitting over the country from Friday the rain is likely to turn to snow, even at lower levels.

This pattern is set to continue into next week with bands of rain turning into snow when they meet the stubborn cold air mass which is likely to remain over much of the country for most of the week.