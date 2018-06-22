Big clean-up completed after travellers leave Sheffield recreation ground

A big clean-up has been completed after travellers left the Sheffield recreation ground where they had controversially set up camp.

Around 18 caravans arrived at Handsworth Recreation Ground last Friday, reportedly gaining entry by breaking a lock on the gates to the neighbouring Handsworth Community Park.

Caravans on Handsworth Recreation Ground

They left peacefully on Tuesday, after Sheffield Council issued a removal order giving them 24 hours to move on or face legal action to evict them.

Councillor Paul Wood, who worked with police, council officers and his fellow Woodhouse ward councillor to get the travellers off the land, said the occupants had left a 'lot of mess'.

He told how some travellers had used the grounds as an open toilet, meaning the land had to be thoroughly disinfected.

But he praised the speed with which the park was cleaned up and said it had been left looking even better than before the caravans had arrived.

He also called on the council to find a suitable vacant plot which travellers could use in future when passing through the area without disturbing local residents.

"We were very disappointed the travellers went into the recreation ground in the first place, especially given they forced their way in by breaking the lock on the park gates," he said.

"But I can't commend our council officers and police enough for the speed with which they acted and for their fair but firm approach.

"There was a lot of mess left behind, including soiling of the park where they hadn't used a toilet, which meant the environmental health team had to go in and thoroughly disinfect the park.

"But I was impressed when I visited on Tuesday evening to find it had already been restored and was probably in a better state than before the travellers arrived."

Coun Wood said he understood the travellers had been stopping off in Sheffield on their way back from the annual Appleby Horse Fair gathering which took place in Cumbria earlier this month.

He added that he understood their presence could be intimidating, especially for the many elderly residents in the area, but said there were lots of 'wild rumours' circulating about damage to local businesses which could not be proved.

Margaret Hibberd, treasurer of the Friends of Handsworth community group denounced the travellers for the 'disgusting' mess she said they had left behind but said residents couldn't have asked for more from councillors and council officers.

Janet Hilbert, whose garden backs onto the recreation ground said: "The fact the travellers were using the bottom of the recreation ground, near people's houses, as a toilet is unacceptable in anyone's book.

"I'd like to thank the councillors and the clean-up team for the great job they did because by the time I walked round the park at 4.30pm that afternoon you wouldn't have known the travellers had been there."