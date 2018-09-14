Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother to end after 18 years

Big Brother and spin-off show Celebrity Big Brother are to end after 18 years, TV bosses have announced.

The show is being axed at the end of the current series, the programme’s official Twitter account has revealed.

It said that the 19th series, launching on Friday night, would be the last.

The show first appeared on screens in 2000 and was extremely popular, but viewing figures have dwindled in recent years.

Doncaster woman Chloe Wilburn won the 2015 edition of the show.

A spokesman was reported as telling the BBC, "The forthcoming series of Big Brother will be the last - of either celebrity or civilian versions - on Channel 5.

"We'd like to thank Endemol and all of the production team who have worked tirelessly to make the show a success."

