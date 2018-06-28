Bid to support Doncaster's army of carers

A Doncaster medical centre is looking to set up what it believes to be the first group of its kind to help carers.

The Sandringham Practice, in Intake, is looking to bring in a group called Carers Supporting Carers, on the back of the success of a carers information day.

More than 40 people turned out at the information event, which was designed to help people get in touch with organisations that could help them cope, including Admiral Care, which provides dementia nurses in the borough.

Now bosses at the medical centre, on Sandringham Road, are looking to hold drop-ins to allow people to meet up and work as a friendship group. The first session is due to take place next month.

Practice manager Sue Simpson said: "We're now looking to set up a self-help group for for carers here at the surgery. It might just be for people who want a cup of coffee and an chat. We are going to ask if people want to attend"

"I think it's about building up friendship networks, so people who are working as carers realise that they are not alone.

"It is so that they can understand that they can come and see someone if they're fed up, or say what a good day its been.

"I think 80 per cent who left here after the information day did so understanding what's available for them that they don't have to go through a GP to get."

The age of carers attending the carers information event ranged from those in their 20s to those in their 60s.

People attending the planned support group would be able to being the people who they are caring for with them.