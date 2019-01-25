Bid to solve riddle of ‘Blood on the Blade murder’ at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium

Fans are being asked to come forward and help solve the riddle of a ‘murder’ at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium nearly 13 years ago.

Supporters are being urged to crack the ‘Blood On The Blade’ murder which rocked the club in the summer of 2006.

Can you crack the murder mystery at Bramall Lane

However, if you’ve never heard of the case, don’t worry.

It’s the plot behind a fictitious killing at the stadium more than a decade ago and which forms the basis of a murder mystery game which will be held at Bramall Lane later this year.

The There’s Blood On The Blade event will take place on March 9 when supporters will be asked to solve the riddle of a ‘murder’ at the club’s end of season awards dinner.

The 'There's Blood On The Blade' event will take place at Bramall Lane

A club spokesman said: “This is an exciting murder mystery evening, based on a fictional end-of-season Sheffield United awards dinner, filled with intrigue, suspicion, and of course, murder!”

As well as enjoying a three-course meal, guests will be able to take part in a fully interactive murder mystery event, performed by a cast of professional actors.

During the course of the evening, guests will have the opportunity to interrogate the suspects, examine the evidence, and ultimately guess the murderer, with the winner receiving a ‘Star Detective’ certificate and a special prize.

The event will start at 7.30pm, finishing at around 10.00pm, with a DJ and the bar remaining open until around 1.00am.

The game is set in the summer of 2006.

Following a number of turbulent years at Bramall Lane, chairman Steve Walton has resurrected the club’s fortunes, and under the guidance of manager Neil Warnock, Sheffield United have clinched promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 12 years.

The whole city is in party mode, and there’s excitement in the air as supporters head to Bramall Lane for the club’s end-of-season Awards Dinner.

Walton will be at the top table, alongside his wife Anne, to present the awards, and supporters are invited to join club officials, staff and players for a very special evening.

Fans will get the chance to meet Neil Shipperley, the club’s star player and leading goal scorer, who is widely expected to pick up the club’s Player of the Year trophy.

Everything seems to be running smoothly at Bramall Lane, on and off the pitch, and everybody connected with the club is looking forward to a memorable evening.

But things aren’t quite as they seem.

With cracks beginning to appear in Steve and Anne’s marriage, a simmering of resentment and jealousy amongst certain people at the club, and rumours circulating that the club is in financial difficulties, a series of unfortunate events and revelations will ensure it is indeed a memorable evening, for all the wrong reasons.

Could you uncover the truth?

Tickets are priced at £29.95. For further details and to book call 0114 350 3744 or email events@sufc-sales.co.uk