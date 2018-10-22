Bid to find ‘vulnerable blind woman’ assaulted on board Sheffield train 

Transport police are appealing for help to find a ‘vulnerable blind woman’ who was assaulted and verbally abused on a train from Sheffield.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which took place on a train between Sheffield and Stockport between 12.15pm and 12.55pm on September 19 this year.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “A vulnerable blind female was pushed out of her seat and verbally abused by a group of drunk passengers.

“Officers attended and identified the suspects at the scene, but are now appealing for witnesses to assist their investigation.

“In particular, the victim is still yet to come forward. Officers would urge her to get in touch so they can get her account of the incident and offer their support.”

If you have information about the incident, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 260 of 19/10/18.

Alternatively, you can also phone Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.