Police in Sheffield are appealing for help from the public to find the owner of power tools that were recovered in a recent warrant.

The tools, which police believe to have been stolen, all have the name ‘Jim Ireland’ written on them.

Stock image (Pixabay).

However, officers say they have no crimes reported relating to the tools to be able to return them to their owner.

They are now asking for anyone who knows Jim Ireland or who the tools belong to to call 101 quoting incident number 186 of 01 March 2019.