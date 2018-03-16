'BID' to clean up Sheffield city centre to launch today

A six-week long campaign will get underway in Sheffield city centre today after wintry weather led to its original launch to be postponed.

The project, funded by Sheffield Business Improvement District (BID), will tackle graffiti on privately-owned commercial properties free of charge, in the hope of making the city centre a cleaner place to live, work and play in.

Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID manager.

It was originally due to launch on Friday, march 2, but heavy snow and freezing temperatures caused by the Beast from the East led to it being rescheduled for today (March 16).

The launch event will be held in the Peace Gardens, led by BID's Street Rangers, from 10am.

Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID manager, said: "Making Sheffield city centre cleaner is one of the BID's five core objectives. By removing unwelcome graffiti, we hope to make Sheffield a more attractive place to spend time and show our best side to the city's visitors.

"Throughout the campaign, the BID is offering a free graffiti removal service to privately owned, commercial property, free of charge. We hope that those businesses that are eligible take advantage of our service, to make Sheffield city centre cleaner for all."

As well as graffiti removal, BID also carries out security and lighting reviews in the city centre, subsidises anti-graffiti coatings and organises crime prevention visits to help clamp down on the issue.

Tom Holmes, head of branch at John Lewis, said its Barkers Pool store was often targeted by graffiti vandals.

He said: "We regularly use Sheffield BID's Clean Team to have graffiti removed from the outside of our store. The clean team is professional, efficient and provides a vital service that helps keep the exterior of John Lewis clean - not only for our customers, but for all shoppers in the city centre.

"We urge other businesses to take advantage of this fantastic service during the BID Spring Clean to help clean up Sheffield city centre and make it a place we can all be proud of."

Landlords and tenants of private commercial properties in the city centre affected by graffiti can contact Sheffield BID on cleanteam@sheffieldbid.com.