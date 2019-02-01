A petition has been launched to build a pedestrian crossing at the spot in Doncaster town centre where a teenage girl suffered fatal injuries after a collision with a car.

Shannon Lewis, 18, was killed before Christmas when she was in collision with a Volkswagen car on Wood Street in Doncaster town centre.

Now friends have launched an appeal calling for a crossing to be constructed at the spot where the tragedy took place

Friend Katie Martin, who is behind the appeal to Doncaster Council, said: “We are on a mission to get some form of action for Wood Street.

“Whether it be a zebra crossing, speed bumps or a speed camera, we want to help pedestrians in Doncaster.

Shannon died the day after from her injuries.

“We decided to put our heartbreak into something positive. It would truly break my heart if anything bad was to happen again. We’re doing this for Shannon.”

Together with fellow friend Megan East, the pair are calling on Doncaster Council to introduce road safety measures on the street which they say is a danger to pedestrians.

Shannon was crossing Wood Street at around 4.30pm on December 15 when she was struck by a black Volkswagen Scirocco travelling along Wood Street from Cleveland Street, towards the direction of Waterdale.

She died the following day at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield after the incident near the Yates bar, where all three worked and where Shannon was leaving after a shift.

Added Katie: “I work on Wood Street and I see every day how much of a pain it can be to cross.

“I've experienced this myself every time I commute to work.

“With the recent roadworks going on in Doncaster town centre, this has made traffic through town chaotic at times.

“Wood Street has the job centre - a place that is busy everyday - and it is the main street into town for buses.

“There are a few pubs that back on to Wood Street and is is also a busy road for pedestrians during Friday and Saturdays. We won’t stop until there is change.”

Added Katie: “Shannon brought so much light, laughter and happiness to my life every time I saw her or even thought of her.

“I miss your smile, your laugh and when you'd model the new clothes on payday you bought and then you were skint.

“Whether it be a zebra crossing, speed bumps or a speed camera, we want to make Wood Street safer.”

You can sign the petition HERE.