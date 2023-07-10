Firefighters had to pull a man to safety from a blazing flat, in a dramatic lunchtime rescue after some cooking led to disaster.

Fire engines from three fire stations were sent to the scene – from Rotherham, Maltby and Dearne fire stations – after they received an emergency call about the incident on Bethel Road, Eastwood, Rotherham at 1.10pm on Saturday afternoon.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was also called, with the man receiving medical treatment after he was brought out of the burning building by firefighters.

Fire crews were at the scene dealing with the incident for over an hour.

Firefighters had to pull a man to safety from a blazing flat, in a dramatic dinner time rescue after lunchtime cooking led to disaster. File picture shows fire fighters dealing with a previous blaze in South Yorkshire. Picture: David Kessen, National World

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement issued today: “The fire was accidental due to cooking. One man was rescued from the flat and left in the care of paramedics. The crews left the scene at 2.30pm.”