‘Best student development’ to be built

Councillors have granted yet another student development to be built in the city centre, this time on Allen Street.

Existing buildings, including a warehouse and offices, will be demolished to make way for 289 studio units for students with landscaping and communal facilities.

The application was submitted by David Cox Architects and was brought before Sheffield City Council’s Planning and Highways committee who, bar one councillor, unanimously approved the plans.

But there were some concerns around parking and the amount of student accommodation being approved.

Councillor Peter Price, Shiregreen and Brightside ward, said: “I think it’s brilliant. It’s one of the best student developments I’ve seen all year. My only concern is: where will drop-offs take place, particularly on moving days? There doesn’t look like there is any provision for parking.”

Coun Andrew Sangar, Fulwood ward, said: “I will be supporting this scheme but at some point we do need to understand the numbers and the master plan if every week we are approving more student accommodation. Soon every building in the city will be student accommodation.”

Coun Tony Damms added: “I think it’s a great plan but every time we get one of these applications I keep thinking ‘when are we going to reach saturation point?’”

David Cox is the leader of the application and assured there will be provisions put in place for parking.

He added: “It will be one of the best student accommodation in Sheffield, if not in the country.

“We are keen to focus on studios, there are several thousand students around Sheffield and already lots of developments for flats and houses.”