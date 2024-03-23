The European Bar Guide, which lists the best places to drink across the continent, knows a thing or two about what makes a good watering hole.
It has selected 15 of the best pubs in Sheffield at which to drink, most of which are located in or around the city centre, including in Kelham Island and Broomhall, for locals and visitors to the city alike to try.
They are recommended for a variety of reasons, including great beer, good food, charming gardens, historical features, live music and other community events.
Whichever you pick, you're guaranteed a cracking atmosphere and a well-poured pint.
Below is the full list of pubs in Sheffield recommended by the European Bar Guide as part of its Sheffield bar crawl.
1. The Bath Hotel
The Bath Hotel, on Victoria Street, in Broomhall, is a historic pub with a blue plaque outside marking its heritage. Stepping inside the wedge-shaped building is like travelling back in time to the 1930s, with varnished wood, glass panes and tiles dominating the decor, the European Bar Guide explains. Beers from the popular Thornbridge brewery are served along with guest ales in this 'bustling' 'working class pub' but beware flying darts as you enter, with the board being so close to the door! Photo: Google
2. University Arms
The University Arms, on Brook Hill, Sheffield, is described by the European Bar Guide as a 'rite of passage' for students. But the guide adds that it’s a 'decent spot for anyone in need of a well-kept, good value pint'. Comfortable upholstered seats, a popular beer garden and an upstairs area with pub games are all part of its appeal. Photo: contributed
3. Fagan's
Fagan's, on Broad Lane, Sheffield, is an iconic pub named after its former long-serving landlord, Joe Fagan. It was subsequently run for 38 years by Tom and Barbara Boulding and when they retired it was taken over by a consortium of well-known Sheffielders, including Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders. Known for its live music, with the acclaimed singer-songwriter Richard Hawley among its fans, the European Bar Guide called Fagan's a 'pickled-in-aspic throwback to pubs of the 1960s'. Photo: National World
4. Shakespeare's
Shakespeare's, on Gibraltar Street, was last year voted the best pub in Sheffield and it's easy to see why. Dating back to 1821, it has plenty of history, the walls are bustling with quirky beer memorabilia and there are plenty of cosy snugs in which to while away the hours with some of the wide range of beers on offer. Shakespeare's is another pub known for its live music, and it also boasts a darts board, jukebox, pool table and table football, plus an inviting beer garden. The European Bar Guide concludes: "There’s a bit of everything to the place, but it’s mainly enjoyable to be part of a pub that’s back to its best, and understands it doesn’t need industrial-chic, lampshades made of watering cans or a big screen displaying Untappd to sell good beer." Photo: Google
