'Best fry-up ever': Full English breakfast fan makes 460-mile round trip to Doncaster cafe
Louis Dean, a member of Facebook page The Full English Breakfast Club, a page devoted to sharing details of Britain’s best breakfasts, revealed he travelled all the way from the South Coast to Wadworth-based butchers E V Slack and Sons for the mammoth plateful.
He said: “I travelled all the way up from Bournemouth to Slacky's in Doncaster and had this absolute beaut!
"All the meat was from his farm and it was the best fry up I've ever eaten.
"Wherever you are, get yourself to Slacky's and boff this! You won't regret it!”
The butcher’s shop and its neighbouring coffee shop and cafe have become a viral internet sensation, thanks to butcher Matt Slack and his “massive chopper” videos.
