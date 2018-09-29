Bereaved man attacked his partner and the mother of their deceased daughter

A bereaved man who attacked his partner and the mother of their deceased child is due to be sentenced for the assault.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 26 how Mark Rowland, 34, of Beckett Avenue, Mansfield, attacked his partner at a property on Burlington Avenue, at Langwith Junction, after they had been together in memory of their daughter who died in a road traffic accident.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said it was August 14 in the evening and both Rowland and his partner had been drinking in memory of their daughter who had been killed in a road traffic accident and there was an argument.

Mrs Bickley added that Rowland struck his partner and he also had a knife during the incident which he dropped before going outside and smashing windows.

The complainant fled to a neighbour’s property, according to Mrs Bickley.

During a previous court hearing, Rowland, who is of previous good character, had indicated a guilty plea to possessing a Stanley Knife and to possessing a bread knife in a public place.

He had also pleaded guilty to damaging a kitchen door and its glass and a kitchen window and had indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mrs Bickley said Rowland had later breached his bail conditions by contacting his partner and by visiting Burlington Avenue on September 26.

She added that during this visit Rowland had become upset about a Facebook message which had been sent to his partner by a male and there had been another argument before he left and returned and was found in a caravan in the garden. Rowland admitted breaching his bail arrangements.

Joe Harvey, defending, said it had originally been the anniversary of the death of their seven-year-old daughter who died in a road traffic accident while she was walking in the street looking for a lost kitten.

He added that Rowland deeply regrets his offending and his partner is still supporting him and she sees a future in the relationship.

Magistrates opted to grant Rowland continued conditional bail on the grounds he continues to co-operate with the probation service, does not contact his partner and does not go to her home.

Rowland is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on October 11 for sentencing.