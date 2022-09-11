Police are on the scene in the Bents Green area of Sheffield, following the incident earlier today (Sunday, September 11).

A spokesperson for First South Yorkshire said that road closures caused by the incident are currently affecting its 83 service.

They added: “Services will continue down Hoober Avenue, then via Knowle Lane, using the turning circle on Ecclesall Road to spin around.

"To commence inbound journeys from High Storrs School on High Storrs Road.”