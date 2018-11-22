'Ben from Chesterfield' speaks about THAT one-night stand on Blackpool beach

A Chesterfield man - who was exposed on social media for having a one-night stand on Blackpool beach while in a relationship - has apologised for his 'drunken mistake'.

On Sunday, @_ivannna posted on Twitter: "If your boyfriend is called Ben from Chesterfield and he was in Blackpool last night, he sh***ed my mate on the beach and only told her this morning he had a girlfriend."

READ MORE: 'Ben from Chesterfield' shamed on Twitter after sordid sex on Blackpool beach

Now, Ben Green has told Mail Online that he regretted the sordid sex in the sand that freezing night - and claimed he was 'chatted up' by the unnamed woman who knew he was in a relationship.

He said: "My side of the story is that the bird knew I had a girlfriend after I showed her a picture of her while she was trying to chat me up.

"Unfortunately I got really drunk and she got her way.

"I'm paying for it now but it was just a drunken mistake that I regret and them birds knew exactly what they was doing."

The mother of Kayleigh Bettney - Ben's girlfriend - told The Sun Online: "He did move out about two weeks ago but they were still together.

"It’s not nice.

"Kayleigh is still distraught about what has gone on - anyone would be in her position."

However, one of Ben's pals insisted he was not a 'love rat'.

She said: "They have had an up and down relationship.

"It's all nonsense - he's done nothing wrong."

Meanwhile, a Twitter account called Justice4Ben has been set up.

It describes him as a 'top lad' who has been getting a 'rough time over his weekend antics in Blackpool'.

Referring to the girl who had sex with Ben, the account claims: "She knew all about the girflfriend and she still did it!"