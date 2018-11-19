'Ben from Chesterfield' shamed on Twitter after sordid sex on Blackpool beach

Have your say

A woman has taken to social media to shame a Chesterfield man for his unfaithful exploits on Blackpool beach.

The user, @_ivannna, said on Twitter on Sunday: "If your boyfriend is called Ben from Chesterfield and he was in Blackpool last night, he sh***ed my mate on the beach and only told her this morning he had a girlfriend."

@_ivannna posted a screenshot of a conversation she had with her friend who said 'Ben' wanted to meet up with her the morning after the sordid night.

"Don't cheat if you don't want to be caught out," added @_ivannna.

Her original tweet has so far been retweeted 400 times and liked 815 times.

Replying to the tweet, @Georgewall89 said: "What happens in Blackpool stays in Blackpool."

@Neilfax said: "Very classy is that."

@sophieaah said: "Two consenting adults - none of our business."

@MattUKzRichie added: "You just can’t write this stuff."