Ben Bailey celebrates South Yorkshire return with special discount offer

Yorkshire property developer Ben Bailey Homes is returning to its roots with work now well under way on its new £8 million plus Harrop Mews development in the South Yorkshire town of Swinton.

The Harrop Mews kitchens will feature integrated appliances, including dishwashers

Launched in 1933 by Ben Bailey himself, Mexborough-based Ben Bailey Plc was Yorkshire's largest independent house builder, developing more than 700 homes a year when acquired by Gladedale in 2007.

Following the takeover and a subsequent rebrand, the Ben Bailey name disappeared completely from the construction industry.

But it made a strong return after it was acquired and revived by Yorkshire’s award-winning Conroy Brook Group with the Harrop Mews project now bringing the brand right back to its Dearne Valley origins.

And to celebrate that return to where things began, the company is offering a a £5,000 discount to any existing Ben Bailey customers or anybody currently living in a home which they know was built by Ben Bailey in the past.

The sales suite for the 49 Harrop Mews homes - including eight affordable properties - is now open at the site off Highcliffe Drive in Swinton, with a show home scheduled for a September launch.

Properties will feature a number of fixtures and fittings as standard, including carpeted and tiled floors throughout, turfed and fenced gardens and kitchens with integrated appliances including a dishwasher.

Also included are full fibre enabled broadband and 3.5kW electric vehicle chargers.

The development, which is being carried out in partnership with Rotherham Council, will also provide a refurbished library at the former Swinton customer service centre building, an upgraded and improved Civic Hall and a new public space area between the existing Civic Building and Station Street.

As part of the partnership, Ben Bailey will also provide funding towards sustainable travel measures, the planting of replacement trees and education provision.

“We are truly excited to see the Ben Bailey name back where it began,” said sales director Jon Bailey, the grandson of the company’s founder.

“This is the sort of project that the Ben Bailey brand was revived for, bringing quality development to the heart of the region and we are delivering much needed two, three and four bedroom homes.

“With this special £5,000 discount, plus the fact that that we are offering to pay the five per cent deposit, this really is a great saving and the best way we could think of to celebrate our return.”

The Harrop Mews Marketing and Choices Suite is now open Thursday to Sunday each week, with first homes ready to view from mid July.