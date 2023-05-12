Ben Bailey begins work on major Swinton redevelopment project

Property developer Ben Bailey Homes has begun work on a major development of new housing and important community restoration in Swinton town centre.

The ground breaking ceremony at Ben Bailey's new Swinton site marked the official start of works

The long-awaited project will see the construction of 41 private properties and eight housing association homes, along with upgraded community buildings and public gardens,

The £8 million plus Harrop Mews project is being carried out in partnership with Rotherham Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 49 new homes - including the eight affordable properties - are being built off Highcliffe Drive in Swinton, along with a newly refurbished library at the former customer service centre building, an upgraded and improved Civic Hall and a new public space area between the existing Civic Building and Station Street.

As part of the partnership, Ben Bailey will also provide funding towards sustainable travel measures, the planting of replacement trees and education provision,

Coun Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy performed a ceremonial ground-breaking alongside Rotherham Council Leader Councillor Chris Read, Council colleagues and partners from Ben Bailey Homes..

“These new homes, green spaces and improved community facilities will transform Swinton Town Centre for the better,” said Coun Lelliott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a real privilege to be able to mark the official start of works and I’m looking forward to seeing the benefits. These changes will bring people much-needed housing, and new community buildings where friends and families will meet and enjoy their leisure time together.”

Ben Bailey Sales and Marketing Director Jon Bailey said: “This project really takes Ben Bailey Homes back to its roots as the company was launched in the 1930s in neighbouring Mexborough.

“We’re pleased that as well as providing much needed two, three and four bedroom homes for sale, all with Ben Bailey’s signature unrivalled specification, we are also providing refurbished facilities to Swinton town centre, delivering a project that will once again make this area the centre of the community.

“This is the sort of project that the Ben Bailey brand was revived for, bringing quality development to the heart of the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in 1933 by Ben Bailey himself, Mexborough-based Ben Bailey Plc was Yorkshire's largest independent house builder, developing more than 700 homes a year when acquired by Gladedale in 2007.

Following the takeover and a subsequent rebrand, the Ben Bailey name disappeared completely from the construction industry.

But it has made a strong return after it was acquired and revived by Yorkshire’s award-winning Conroy Brook Group.