Beluga Whale spotted in the River Thames

A Beluga whale has been spotted in the River Thames this afternoon.

Video footage shows the whale in the river close to Gravesend in Kent earlier today.

The footage was captured by wildlife enthusiast Dave Andrews and the RSPCA has said it is investigating the reports.

Beluga whales, also known as white whales, are common in the Arctic.

They can grow up up 18ft long and weigh up to 1,600kg. They predominantly feed on cod, salmon and shrimp.

This is not the first time a whale has been spotted in the River Thames.

In January 2006 a nothern bottlesnose whale swam up the Thames and made it as far as central London.

After spending days in the river the lost creature sadly died despite efforts to save her.

