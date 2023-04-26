Belt up, rev up and join the year’s craziest motoring challenge

There’s still time to belt up, rev up and and join the starting line for the year’s most colourful motoring challenge.

There are just a few slots left for the Roundabout Bangers and Cash challenge 2023

South Yorkshire youth homeless charity Roundabout launched its Bangers and Cash challenge in 2018, when 21 teams of intrepid adventurers hit the road in support of South Yorkshire’s homeless and most vulnerable young people.

The UK’s first art road show banger rally raised £96,000 as supporters drove from Sheffield to Monte Carlo in the craziest road trip of the year, their car bonnets all decorated with unique works created specially by artists.

Now Bangers and Cash is back and heading for a new destination, the German city of Munich and its famous Oktoberfest.

And there are just five slots available for teams wanting to sign up and join a lineup that already includes some of the region’s best known names, including reigning champions SDE Group, Evolution Power Tools, Henry Boot, Whitehornes Estate Agents, Goo Design and Heist Brewery.

The rally will set off from Sheffield in September 2023, by which time the competing teams of three will each have paid a registration fee and then raised at least £2,000 for the charity.

Adding to the difficulty of the adventure, each team is allowed to spend no more than £1,500 on their vehicle.

“Our new Munich route is guaranteed to test everybody’s motoring skills to the limit at the same time as raising vital awareness of youth homelessness,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush.

“We are working with more young people than ever in South Yorkshire, housing and supporting them to turn their lives around.”

