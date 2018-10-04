Belgian TV producers hoping to track down former Sheffield teacher

TV producers in Belgium are hoping to track down a former Sheffield teacher as part of a show similar to Long Lost Family.

Trixie Robijns, editor of production company Roses Are Blue, is looking to speak to Thomas Anthony Wood, who was a German teacher at High Storrs School.

Ms Robijns said Mr Wood would be aged around 84 and used to live on Blair Athol Road, Ecclesall, in the 1960s.

READ MORE: Sheffield neighbourhood in ‘volatile’ state say angry residents

She said he taught in the city around 1965 to 1967 and was also known as Tony Wood.

He also used to be a regular visitor to the Hammer and Pincers pub, on Ringinglow Road, Ms Robijns said.

Ms Robijns said Mr Wood was an only child and his father died when he was young.

READ MORE: This is why Debenhams in Meadowhall was closed this morning

He used to write to Marie-Joseph who he met in Majorca around 1962.

Ms Robijns said: “She is desperately looking for him and asked our help. We’re currently working on a new TV programme in which we reunite close relatives, friends, lovers, who have lost or haven’t seen each other for a very long time, due to certain circumstances.

“We will help these people who are looking for a lost family member, lost friend in a faraway country, old love of their lives and we will help them with their search to eventually locate and find that one person they have lost for so many years.”

READ MORE: Abseiling engineers could return to Sheffield’s tallest building to check on loose cladding

Anyone with any information or who knows Mr Wood should contact Ms Robijns by emailing trixie.robijns@rosesareblue.tv.