Belfast flights take off from Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Belfast flights from South Yorkshire take off this weekend with the start of a new Flybe route direct from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA).

Five scheduled flights a week - starting Friday, June 15 - will get passengers there in less than an hour.

The launch comes on the same day as the opening of phase two of the Great Yorkshire Way which will further improve access, linking DSA directly to the M18 and putting Sheffield city centre just 25 minutes away, say bosses.

A proposed East Coast Mainline link to the airport, which could be in place by 2024, would make the airport further accessible by public transport from other towns and cities.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport, recently named by Which? Consumer Group as the UK’s best small airport - under 10 million passengers - is also currently the fastest growing airport in the UK with a record 1.3 million passengers in 2017.

It serves over 55 destinations across Europe, with its most recent airline Flybe adding 10 new low-cost routes.

The Airport’s major airlines include TUI, Wizz Air and Flybe who offer holiday and flights for both leisure and business travellers.

It sits within a wider 1,600-acre property and logistics development site known as Aero Centre Yorkshire, all owned by Peel Group.

Low-cost airline Flybe is the largest, independent regional airline in Europe. Based in Exeter, Flybe operates more UK domestic flights than any other airline. Flying over seven million passengers a year, Flybe flies 149 routes from 62 destinations in nine countries.

Today bosses described the airport as offering a stress-free traveling experience with an unrivalled customer experience from the moment of arrival.

Belfast, which is enjoying a growing reputation as a food destination, with quality dining, bars and a bustling retail offering, is best known for its rich and immersive culture, including the Titanic quarter, where RMS Titanic was built.

It is also a popular destination for fans of the TV's Game of Thrones as many famous scenes have been filmed on the beautiful North Antrim Coast.

Highlights include the Dark Hedges where the King’s Road was filmed and the picturesque Harbour of Carnlough depicting the streets of Braavos.

Chris Harcombe, Aviation Development Director at DSA comments: “We are really excited to start this Belfast route especially as we will see the Great Yorkshire Way motorway link road right to the airport fully open at the end of this week, making travelling for our passengers even more convenient.

“This new route to Belfast offers more choice for our passengers and we are thrilled to be working closely with Flybe to put on routes that our customers want to see.”