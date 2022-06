Emergency services are on the scene at the roundabout where the A57 meets Beighton Road following the crash at around 8pm tonight (June 23).

A video shared on community Facebook groups show a dark coloured car on its side with multiple police cars on the scene.

Residents say an air ambulance has also landed nearby, and traffic is building up in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A car has flipped over on the roundabout where the A57 meets Beighton Road in Sheffield.