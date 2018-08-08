Beer and Beef Festival to come to the North of England for first time ever

A farm near Masham is gearing up to host the North of England's first ever Beer and Beef Festival this September.

The new festival will be held at Springhill Farm at Jervaulx on Saturday 22 September and will be part of the Yorkshire Dales and Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty's week-long Cheese Festival, which champions the region's fine locally-produced food.

The event will feature a variety of delicious local produce to sample

A celebration of local food

The 12-hour event will feature a variety of delicious local produce for festival-goers to sample, with everything from gourmet burgers to barbecue dishes, including South American-style Asado ribs and smoked pulled brisket, all of which are produced from Dexter beef reared on the farm.

To compliment the food, regionally-produced ales from Wensleydale and Richmond breweries, together with cider from Ampleforth and a new gin from the Spirit of Masham distillery will be on-tap to enjoy.

Local chefs will also be on-hand during the afternoon sharing culinary tips on how to cook more unusual, lesser-known cuts of steaks, such as the Bavette, Onglet, Pichana and Goose Skirt, while chefs from the Burgoyne 1783 restaurant in Reeth will be demonstrating raw beef recipes.

A succulent whole ox roast will be slowly cooked towards the evening, using beef supplied by Springhill from its own rare breed of Dexters, and will be served ahead of the headline act, the tribute band Chasing Mumford.

Ian Bell, from The Whole Roast Ox Company and one of the event organisers, comments: "We're hoping this will become an annual event - a day which is all about championing our fantastic producers and introducing people to a while new taste sensation when they tuck into properly reared and cooked beef.

"Importantly, we will also be making a donation from this year's proceeds to My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the charity set up by former rugby player Doddie Weir, to raise funds that will aid research into Motor Neurone Disease."

How to buy tickets

The festival will run from 12pm to 12am on Saturday 22 September.

Tickets cost £28 per adult and £12.50 for children under 16.

Tickets include a Dexter beef burger and the Ox Roast, and need to be purchased in advance here.