Beautiful South, the band fronted by former Sheffield resident and Sheffield United fan Paul Heaton, will be without member Jacqui Abbott for some of their upcoming shows. Jacqui has been advised by doctors to not perform at several of the band’s shows.

Jacqui did not perform with the band at their show in Bridlington on Thursday evening.. She will also not be performing with Paul and the rest of the band at the Glasgow OVO Hydro tonight or the Stockton Globe on Saturday (December 4).

On his Facebook page, Paul posted about the shows that Jacqui would be unable to perform at. He also hoped that Jacqui could join them on tour again soon.

He said: “We’re really sorry to say that following doctors medical advice Jacqui will sadly be unable to perform at the Bridlington, Glasgow and Stockton shows this weekend. We look forward to Jacqui rejoining the tour soon and we will keep you up to date with her progress. In the meantime, Paul & the band look forward to putting on a great show for you all tonight and at all the shows this weekend!

Jacqui Abbott, pictured performing at Forest Live 2018.

“If you would prefer not to attend the Bridlington, Glasgow and Stockton shows you will be able claim a refund from your point of purchase before the show takes place.”

Jacqui was a member of the Beautiful South from 1994 to 2000. She has returned to collaborate with the band and is part of the 2022 tour which will stretch into 2023.

Beautiful South were formed in 1988 by Paul Heaton and Dave Hemingway. Both were former memebrs of the band The House Martins. Beautiful South are best known for the songs ‘Rotterdam (Or Anywhere)’ and ‘A Little Time’.