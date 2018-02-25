BEAST FROM THE EAST: Snow warnings upgraded as Sheffield braces itself for freezing conditions

Severe weather warnings have been updated with heavy snow expected to hit Sheffield next week as a cold blast of air known as the 'Beast from the East' sweeps in from Russia.

Forecasters said the freezing weather could bring travel disruption and power cuts as the UK faces its coldest February week in five years.

Temperatures could drop as low as -15C in some places in the next few days and a snow warning for Tuesday has been upgraded to amber - meaning 'be prepared'.

The Met Office said: "There is the potential for travel delays on roads, stranding of some vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

"Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."

A cold weather alert has also been issued with daytime temperatures expected to remain in low single figures but it may feel as cold as -11C (12.2F) with the wind chill.

Snow showers could hit Sheffield tonight, with slight accumulations possible by daybreak on Monday morning but the biggest risk of snow for South Yorkshire is on Tuesday and Wednesday.