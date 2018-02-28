Beast from the East: Snow falls across South Yorkshire overnight

South Yorkshire has woken up to snow this morning after the Beast from the East hit the region.

Despite Met Office weather warnings for heavy snowfall yesterday, the showers were intermittent and most of the county escaped the snow which caused chaos elsewhere.

PICTURES: Car crashes into wall on snowy Sheffield road

But more showers overnight have left a covering this morning, with bus companies warning that services could be affected.

Buses affected as heavy snowfall and ice in South Yorkshire create treacherous conditions

The Met Office is forecasting another bitterly cold day today as freezing air from Siberia continues to sweep across the county.

Heavy snow showers are expected throughout the day, with the highest risk between 7am and 3pm.

Temperatures are expected to fall to -5C.