Beast from the East: Latest forecast as snow begins falling in Sheffield

Snow has begun falling in Sheffield, with flurries forecast to continue this evening - but the heaviest snow is not expected until the early hours of tomorrow.

The white stuff is settling in parts of the city as the mercury hovers around the 0C mark, with the wind making it feel like -4C.

But the Met Office is only expecting this flurry to last until around 6pm today, before conditions get really bad tomorrow.

A yellow weather warning is already in place for Sheffield, as the weather system dubbed the 'Beast from the East' makes its presence felt.

But the Met Office has issued an amber warning, which is the second most severe level, for the city from 3am-11am tomorrow morning.

Snow is forecast to begin falling at around 5am tomorrow morning in Sheffield and to continue throughout most of the day, with only the occasional break.

By 11pm tomorrow night, it is expected to feel like -8C.

The Met Office has warned people to expect travel disruption on the area's roads, with vehicles likely to be stranded, and delays and cancellations to rail and air travel.

It says some rural communities could become cut off, power cuts may occur and mobile phone services could be affected.