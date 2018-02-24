BEAST FROM THE EAST: How much snow could fall in Sheffield next week?

The UK is set to shiver over the next few days with forecasters warning of snow and temperatures as low as -4C for Sheffield.

The Met Office has issued a level three cold weather alert - just one step below a national emergency - as a huge high pressure system - nicknamed the Beast from the East approaches.

Snow flurries could hit parts of Sheffield and South Yorkshire on Sunday before snow showers could merge to leave accumulations of up to 10cm of snow on Tuesday, with a yellow 'be aware warning' in place.

Here is the five day forecast for Sheffield:

Saturday

Today will be cold, despite increasing amounts of sunshine as initial patchy cloud gradually disperses. The brisk southeasterly wind, becoming locally strong along the coast, will produce a noticeable windchill everywhere. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Tonight:

Areas of cloud are likely to arrive, but still a widespread frost will occur. Only coastal locations will escape a frost, as a strong wind persists here. Minimum temperature -2 °C.

BEAST FROM THE EAST: How cold will it be in Sheffield next week?

Sunday:

Patchy cloud, bringing a chance of a few snow flurries later, but also sunny spells. It will feel bitterly cold, despite the wind easing a little. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Extremely cold with snow showers, these becoming frequent and sometimes heavy through Monday, with no change Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to locally significant accumulations. Becoming windy from Tuesday.