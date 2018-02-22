BEAST FROM THE EAST: Gritting teams out in force as Sheffield prepares for big freeze

Have your say

Gritting teams in Sheffield will be out in force tonight as the city prepares for some of the coldest weather seen in years.

The city council say their drivers are preparing for a busy weekend as a weather system nicknamed the 'beast from the east' brings freezing temperatures to the region.

A Sheffield gritting lorry

Residents are advised to wrap up warm, take extra care on their travels and visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/winter for more info about winter services.

Gritters are currently treating both priority 1 and 2 routes.

Priority 1 routes are the main arterial routes which link Sheffield to other major cities and motorways.

And priority 2 routes are other main routes such as bus routes, link roads, roads where key public service facilities are located, and rural routes.

The latest Met Office forecast for Sheffield predicts bitterly cold temperatures setting in from Sunday.

The freezing cold temperatures will bring with them the risk of ice and snow and some forecast models show the cold snap lasting well into March.