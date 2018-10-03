Be very very scared but thrilled , at Halloween screenings near Doncaster

If your idea of chilling includes the ghostly or ghastly, these Halloween films could be just your thing….

Screenings of The Witches and The Shining will be shown in an atmospheric pop-up cinema, down in the woods of deepest, darkest Sheffield.

The Village Screen pop-up cinema brings the spine-chilling thrillers to Sheffield’s Kenwood Hall Hotel in October half term.

Cinema goers are encouraged to don their best fancy dress (but also bring coats and blankets!) and immerse themselves in the outdoor film experience; a spooky film, seasonal food, live music and drinks all set to create a memorable Halloween.

On October 31, the freaky but family friendly film, The Witches, will hit the screen.

This Roald Dahl adaptation sees an orphan stumble upon a secret witches’ convention and uncover a plot to turn all children into mice. It’s a horrible must-see!

On the evening of October 31 it’s the turn of horror classic The Shining.

This psychological thriller starring Jack Nicholson is based on Stephen King’s novel about a family who move to an eerie hotel to upkeep the building that is closed for winter. The Shining is not for the faint hearted.

The wooded grounds of Kenwood Hall Hotel will provide a perfect backdrop, with audience members on traditional deckchairs for added fun.

Ahead of each screening, there will be a live band performing, and Halloween decorations will adorn the trees. Some of the North’s finest street food vendors will be serving up fantastic autumnal grub and the hotel bar will be open throughout the evening.

Bookings can be made at www.thevillagegreenevents.co.uk. Tickets are £15 for adults, £13 for students and seniors (60+) and £10 for children. There are also family ticket options.

For The Witches, doors open at 15:30, with the screening at 17:00.

The Shining opens at 19:15, with a 20:45 screening. A minimum age of 16 applies.