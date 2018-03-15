Be part of first-ever run through Rotherham town centre

More than 300 people have already signed up for a charity run, which will be the first to take in parts of Rotherham town centre.

Inspirational pensioner Ray Matthews has helped organise the Pawson Rotherham 10K run, which will be held on Sunday, May 6 and raise cash for Age UK Rotherham.

The event will include a 10K run starting and ending in Clifton park and a one-mile fun run, around the park.

Ray (76), who ran 75 marathons in 75 days to raise cash for specialist facilities at Newman School, said the event will be 'fantastic' for the town.

He said: "We've had a fantastic response so far and the run is going to be much more than an athletic event and I am hopeful we'll have hundreds of school children taking part in the fun run too.

"I think Clifton Park will be absolutely buzzing and we'll have activities in the town centre as well. I am quite optimistic that it will be a fantastic event."

Entry to the 10K is £14 and Fun Run £4. UK Athletics members receive a £2 discount.

For more information or to enter visit www.rotherham10k.co.uk.