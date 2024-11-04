Be an early bird and join the St Luke’s Three Peaks Challenge 2025

There are some walks in the park that are definitely more of a challenge than others.

The celebrated Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge takes participants through the stunning Yorkshire scenery of the Dales National Park, a 26-mile and 12-hour route that takes in Ingleborough, Whernside and Pen-y-ghent, a total ascent of 1,585 metres!

Now one of the most popular events in the St Luke’s Hospice annual fundraising calendar, the challenge is back for June 7 2025.

And for anybody who signs up to take part before December 1, there’s an early bird sign up fee of just £25 - then rising to £40 - with participants requested to raise a minimum sponsorship of £250.

The 2024 Three Peaks walkers raised £17,000 for St Luke's Hospice.

“Each person had a reason for taking part on the day from doing the challenge in memory of a loved one or as a challenge for themselves,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.

“It’s also a great day for corporate fundraising groups – the team from BRM raised more than £1,000!

“This challenge is not for the faint-hearted but we can promise you a great day to remember.”

For further information or to book a place on the 2025 St Luke’s Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge call 0114 235 495 or email: [email protected]