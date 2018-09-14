BBC Radio Sheffield confirms new commentary deal with Sheffield Wednesday

BBC Radio Sheffield has confirmed that it has signed a new commentary deal with Sheffield Wednesday.

The deal will mean the radio station will provide radio commentary of all Owls away games and select homes games.

Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium

The radio station announced at the beginning of the season that it could no longer provide live commentary after the club refused to accept a reduction in fees for coverage rights.

READ MORE: BBC Radio Sheffield to no longer provide live commentary of Sheffield Wednesday matches

BBC Local Radio had asked all Premier League and Football League clubs to take a 10 per cent reduction in the fees paid for commentary, where commentary deals have expired. Sheffield Wednesday were the only club not to accept.

Editor of BBC Radio Sheffield, Katrina Bunker, said: “Following the announcement last month that a deal hadn’t been reached it was clear that many fans and listeners were disappointed.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday confirm end of live coverage of games on BBC Radio Sheffield

“Our conversations with Sheffield Wednesday have continued since then and I’m delighted that we have agreed a deal.

“We know that our listeners love the quality of coverage and commentary BBC Radio Sheffield provides on all our region’s football clubs and I’m so pleased that they will, once again, be able to listen to our commentary of the Owls’ games.

“We wish Sheffield Wednesday, along with all our local clubs, the very best for the rest of the season.”

BBC Radio Sheffield will resume commentary coverage at Sheffield Wednesday’s away game at Nottingham Forest FC on September 19 from 7.45pm.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday fan launches petition urging club to reverse BBC Radio Sheffield decision