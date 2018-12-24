BBC confirms Still Open All Hours coming back to Doncaster for sixth series in 2019

The BBC has confirmed that a sixth series of Doncaster-based sitcom Still Open All Hours will be filmed in the town in 2019.

Sir David Jason and the rest of the cast and crew will return to Balby to shoot scenes for the latest series of the show which will be broadcast towards the end of next year.

Sir David Jason is to film a sixth series of Still Open All Hours.

The original version of the show, starring Ronnie Barker, ran between 1973 and 1985 across four series.

The announcement follows last night’s Christmas special which was aired on BBC1.

The new series, which will be filmed at the converted Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue, will once again be penned by Doncaster scriptwriter Roy Clarke, 88.

The show will see Tim Healy, Kulvinder Ghir, Stephanie Cole, Johnny Vegas and Maggie Ollerenshaw reprising their roles in the show which sees Granville (Sir David Jason) running Arkwright’s famous emporium alongside his son Leroy (James Baxter).

On the forthcoming series Sir David said: “It always gives me great pleasure to look forward to working with such a wonderful and talented cast and crew, kick-started by the creation of such a surreal and silly world courtesy of Roy Clarke.

“I am delighted that we will start filming again next year as I know we will all have fun recording each episode and that the viewers get the chance to enjoy the fun on their screens.”

BBC Commissioning Editor, Gregor Sharp, says: “There are few shows which can claim to be one of UK comedy’s crown jewels but Still Open All Hours comfortably falls into that bracket with its glittering cast and amazing heritage and we can’t wait to kneel before the new series.”

Gareth Edwards, Executive Producer, said: "It's going to be an absolute joy to be back in Arkwright's, spending more time with our cast of national comic treasures and Roy Clarke's uniquely daft and delightful scripts."

Giving a glimpse into the new series, a synopsis of new episodes reads: “There is in-tents excitement in the new series for Eric (Johnny Vegas) and Cyril (Kulvinder Ghir) when they get a little too close to nature trying to impress their wives on a camping trip.

“Gastric (Tim Healy) may be ready to die for love of Madge (Brigit Forsythe) but is he ready to diet?

“Mr Newbold (Geoffrey Whitehead)'s love life begins a new chapter after meeting Mrs Rossi (Sue Holderness) in the library, but will Mrs Featherstone (Stephanie Cole) throw the book at him if she ever finds out?

“Madge (Maggie Ollerenshaw) finally stands up for herself, but will anybody notice?

“And Kath (Sally Lindsay) stages a jumble sale starring Eric's favourite clothes.

“Meanwhile Leroy (James Baxter) is still longing for Beth (Katie Redford) almost as much as he's longing for a lie in.

“Plus there's the driving lesson of doom, a dog whispering sweet nothings, a bicycle ride full of surprises, all sorts of interesting new uses for a mangle, and the snapping drawer of that famous till.”

The new format returned to screens in 2013.



