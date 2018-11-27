BBC confirms Doncaster’s Still Open All Hours to return for Christmas special

Doncaster-filmed sitcom Still Open All Hours will return for a Christmas special, the BBC has confirmed.

A Christmas edition of the cornershop comedy was unveiled yesterday as part of the BBC’s festive line-up.

Sir David Jason on the Still Open All Hours set.

Full details of a date and screening time have yet to be revealed, however.

The episode, starring Sir David Jason, will conclude the fifth and latest series of the show, exterior scenes for which were filmed earlier this year at the converted Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Scarth Avenue and Lister Avenue in Balby.

The show has now had more series than the original Open All Hours starring comedy legend Ronnie Barker and which ran between 1973 and 1985.