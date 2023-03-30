BB with Love is back

A star-studded fundraising event is returning to Sheffield to help in the battle against cancer.

Darren Hayes (Weston Park Cancer Charity) Matt, Rachel, Mick & Sean Croke.

The City Hall has collaborated with the fantastic Croke family to bring BB with Love back to the venue.

If you’re new to this star-studded fundraising event, you’re in for a real treat – and if you have attended the previous two years, you’ll know exactly what pizzazz to expect!

BB with love was founded in 2021 by Michael, Rachel, Sean, and Matthew Croke, when their magnificent wife and mother Bev Croke, known as ‘BB’ to her loved ones, sadly passed away in March 2021 after fighting breast cancer.

Following their heartbreak, Matthew and Rachel decided to celebrate their wonderful mum by introducing ‘SIMPLY THE BEST’ – a glamorous stage production to raise money for cancer patients, in association with us at Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Son and daughter, Matthew and Rachel Croke, said: “Our mum had a huge heart and was always the one in the family to go above and beyond to share her love and warmth.

"Mental health awareness was so significant to her during her life and cancer battle, and she always wished for other people to have the same support in Sheffield.

"Even if the money raised from Simply the Best only makes a modest difference for Weston Park, it is one thousand percent worth it.”

Past years saw renowned names showcased on Sheffield City Hall’s esteemed stage, including Gok Wan, Steps star Faye Tozer and TV star Hayley Tamaddon.

The BB with Love charity event has raised more than £100,000 so far, since its launch in 2021, which has helped tremendously towards advanced aftercare, additional research, extra treatments, and alternative remedies for cancer patients and their families.